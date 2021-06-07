Didsbury Gin appoints C&C Group as UK distributor

Manchester based spirits brand Didsbury Gin has announced the appointment of C&C Group as it’s UK distributor.

Under the new five year partnership, the Didsbury Gin range will be exclusively distributed through C&C’s wholesale businesses, Bibendum Wine, Matthew Clark and Tennent’s Wholesale.

Founded by gin lovers Mark Smallwood and Liam Manton, Disbury Gin is made from 100% real fruit. Didsbury Gin is available in four unique flavours: classic Original Gin, Strawberry & Sicilian Lemon, Raspberry & Elderflower Gin and Blood Orange & Ginger Gin. The entire Didsbury Gin portfolio will be available through C&C, including their new pre-mixed gin & tonic range.

Since the creation of Didsbury Gin in 2017, the brand has gone from strength-to-strength. Just three years after appearing on Dragon’s Den, domestic sales of the brand, have rapidly surpassed the £3million mark, according to the company.

Didsbury Gin will look to build on this success during the new partnership, significantly increasing brand presence in the UK, while C&C will use its position as the largest independent beverage alcohol distributor in the UK and Ireland to increase the distribution and availability of Didsbury Gin in the on-trade and wholesale channels.

Clara Shand, Commercial Director C&C group said: “Didsbury Gin is one of the UK’s most exciting spirits brands and their passion for the category and sustainable credentials, using ethically farmed, British fruit in all their products, make them a perfect partner for C&C. We are excited to have them on board and are looking forward to working together to drive sales and category growth in the On and Off Trade.”

Liam Manton, founder of Didsbury Gin, said: “When we appeared on Dragon’s Den three years ago, we were told that we were late to the ‘gin party’ but we’ve made a space for the brand in the market and now Didsbury Gin is over a £3million brand and it’s moving from strength to strength.

“We’ve proven that a company founded on a love of gin, that puts consumer needs first and is willing to challenge what’s out there can succeed, even in the toughest of environments. Having captured the attention of consumers with our 100% real fruit proposition, we’re excited to be able to now be working with C&C to make our luxuriously luscious gins more widely available to our rapidly growing fan base.

“As we look to the future we’ll be stepping things up a gear, so it was important for us to find the right partner that can help us support our ambitious growth plans within the on-trade. C&C is that partner – they will help us to not just distribute our bright, zesty gins, but also to ensure our brand continues to operate with the honesty, integrity, transparency and community that our consumers have come to expect.”

Former Dragon, Jenny Campbell, who continues to be a shareholder in the business said: “The team has shown great tenacity throughout this past year, and together we have built something truly special. We’re thrilled to now be taking the brand to the next level and reaching new markets where there are opportunities. This partnership coupled with additional investment into marketing and new product development needed to help us to continue to be bold, daring and different.”

