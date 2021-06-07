Vivino appoints ex Airbnb and Booking.com guru as new chief executive

Vivino has named Olivier Grémillon as its new chief executive.

Grémillon takes over from founder Heini Zachariassen, who has led Vivino for the past ten years. He will stay on as board member and chief evangelist.

Grémillon has proven success in driving growth on marketplace platforms, according to online wine marketplace and App, Vivino. Grémillon spent three years at Booking.com, leading the expansion of its global marketplace, as well as six years at Airbnb, leading the launch and expansion of its EMEA business.

At Vivino he will be responsible for propelling additional growth and market expansion globally.

Vivino said its ecommerce marketplace experiences its most substantial growth during the pandemic lockdown, resulting in £188 million ($265 million) worth of wine sold in 2020.

“This is the perfect moment to join Vivino,” said Grémillon. “With the collective power of 50 million people who share a curiosity about wine, now is the time to lead the revolutionary change taking place in wine buying habits. With ten years of data collected from nearly two billion wine label scans and hundreds of millions of unbiased reviews and ratings, no one is better placed than Vivino to bring wine drinkers of the world closer to the wines they love."

Zachariassen said: “As this past year clearly shifted consumer habits to purchasing more wine online, it felt like the right time to bring in a new leader with the skills and experience to take our business to the next stage in its development and accelerate our growth from where we are today.

“Olivier is bringing years of success and experience to Vivino that will allow for even more consumers to buy wine through our marketplace with the confidence that they are getting the best possible wine for their specific taste.”

Vivino's users have scanned over 1.6 billion wine labels, written 72 million reviews, and given 204 million ratings on 13.5 million bottles of wine.

Vivino’s growing community of millions can purchase wines from hundreds of independent merchants in the United States and sixteen other countries.

It has 700 retail partners in 17 countries around the world, 12 of which are in Europe.

