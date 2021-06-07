Aldi launches At-Home Bar mixed case

 | 07 June, 2021

Aldi is launching the ‘At-Home Bar’ mixed case to continue to tap into the trend for creating bar experiences in the home.

The collection of drinks – from fizz to spirits – comes in at under £70. It follows the supermarket’s nationwide search last year for the ‘Best At-Home Bar’, which saw 11,000 entries.

The case of drinks includes Saint Germont Premium French Vodka; Haysmith’s London Dry Gin; Old Hopking Sea Dog Black Spiced Rum; Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC; Argentinian Malbec; and Specially Selected Gavi.

The At Home Bar Mixed Case (rsp £67.64) is available via Aldi’s website now.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer…
  4. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  5. May/June 2021 issue
  6. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  7. Batch & Bottle cocktail range from William…
  8. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  9. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  10. The Whisky Exchange launches "20 Whiskies…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95