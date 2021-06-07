Aldi launches At-Home Bar mixed case

Aldi is launching the ‘At-Home Bar’ mixed case to continue to tap into the trend for creating bar experiences in the home.

The collection of drinks – from fizz to spirits – comes in at under £70. It follows the supermarket’s nationwide search last year for the ‘Best At-Home Bar’, which saw 11,000 entries.

The case of drinks includes Saint Germont Premium French Vodka; Haysmith’s London Dry Gin; Old Hopking Sea Dog Black Spiced Rum; Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC; Argentinian Malbec; and Specially Selected Gavi.

The At Home Bar Mixed Case (rsp £67.64) is available via Aldi’s website now.

