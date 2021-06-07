Limits set for Cava production in order to "rebalance the market"

A temporary limit has been placed on Cava production for the second year in a row.

The Regulatory Council of the Cava DO has said that for the next harvest growers have been authorised to harvest 11,000 kilos of grapes per hectare throughout the Cava region. This is 1,000 kilos more than last year’s campaign.

The decision was adopted by a majority of the 12 members who make up the full Regulatory Council.

The president, Javier Pages, said the purpose of these measures is to make progress in correcting the surplus in the sector caused by Covid-19 and the excess number of hectares planted in the DO. He said the circumstances needed to restore the 12,000 kilos per hectare “are not present yet”. The goal is to lay the foundations for restoring the prices paid for grapes.

Pages said he wanted to expressly defend the winegrowers, and is convinced that “fair production prices” have to be paid to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

Accordingly, “the entire value chain of the Denomination of Origin, and every public authority, must act responsibly to guarantee its orderly and sustainable growth”

With over 70% of international sales, Cava is the Spanish DO with the most exports. Its 6,800 winegrowers manage more than 38,000 hectares of vineyards. And its 370 member wineries are present in more than 100 countries. Cava is made using the traditional method with a strict commitment to provenance, land and sustainability.

