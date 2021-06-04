Meantime to partner Record Store Day

London’s Meantime Brewing has become the official drinks partner of Record Store Day, the annual marketing event to promote independent record shops.

The brewer has made a special beer, called 33:45, to mark the event, which this year takes place on two Saturdays, June 12 and July 17.

Over 200 record shops take part in the event, selling special Record Store Day limited edition vinyl pressings and hosting in-store appearances.

The 3.5% abv beer, in 44cl cans, is being billed as a “turn-table IPA” and has been made with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops.

Proceeds from the sale of the beer and other merchandise through the Meantime website will be donated to War Child, the affiliated charity of Record Store Day.

Related articles: