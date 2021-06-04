Meantime to partner Record Store Day

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 04 June, 2021

London’s Meantime Brewing has become the official drinks partner of Record Store Day, the annual marketing event to promote independent record shops.

The brewer has made a special beer, called 33:45, to mark the event, which this year takes place on two Saturdays, June 12 and July 17.

Over 200 record shops take part in the event, selling special Record Store Day limited edition vinyl pressings and hosting in-store appearances.

The 3.5% abv beer, in 44cl cans, is being billed as a “turn-table IPA” and has been made with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops.

Proceeds from the sale of the beer and other merchandise through the Meantime website will be donated to War Child, the affiliated charity of Record Store Day.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer…
  4. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  5. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  6. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  7. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  8. Batch & Bottle cocktail range from William…
  9. The Whisky Exchange launches "20 Whiskies…
  10. The Top 100 Most Influential People in Wine…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95