Beavertown unveils fruity pale ale for the summer

London’s Beavertown brewery has launched a fruit-laden version of its Gamma Ray American pale ale for the summer market.

Tropigamma is a 5.4% abv brew with fruit pulp added during fermentation, containing guava, pink papaya, mango, mandarin and peach.



The beer is packaged in 33cl cans and has an rrp of £2.50.

Beavertown was founded by Logan Plant, son of Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, in 2011.

Heineken bought a 49% stake in the company in 2018 and Beavertown opened a new £40 million brewery in Enfield in north London last year.

