Column still whisky released by Copper Rivet

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 03 June, 2021

Kent’s Copper Rivet Distillery has released a malt whisky made in a column still as the second limited edition in its Masthouse range.

The 45% abv whisky offers a point-of-difference from single malt Scotch, which can be made only in pot stills, and the English producer claims it is the first column still single malt ever released by a British distillery.

Copper Rivet co-founder Stephen Russell said: “In England we have flexibility to use techniques pioneered in other countries.

“Inspired by those beautiful, lighter-style whiskies from Japan, we’ve combined a pot distillation with a distillation in our 10-metre tall, copper plate column still.

“This combination of stills, we think, adds extra complexity to our whisky made from Belgravia barley malt, locally grown at the Isle of Sheppey.”

Masthouse Column Malt Whisky is unfiltered and matured in first- and second-fill ex-bourbon casks.  

Each bottle sold will be accompanied by a copy of Copper Rivet’s own whisky charter which sets outs the rules and standards to which its whiskies will be made.

Copper Rivet Distillery’s co-founder Stephen Russell adds: “This is one of the first whiskies which makes good on our commitment to use the freedom we have to innovate in whisky production and be creative in the service of creating wonderful whisky.

“Every bottle clearly details the grain variety we use, the name of the field in which the grain was grown and the barrel numbers from which the spirit was taken.”

The new whisky is priced at £45 for a 50cl bottle.

