Batch & Bottle cocktail range from William Grant

William Grant & Sons is launching a premixed cocktail range called Batch & Bottle, made with premium branded spirits from its portfolio.

The range comprises Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned, Hendrick’s Gin Martini, Reyka Vodka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan and Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan.

Each 50cl bottle contains six serves and has an rrp of £25.

They will be on sale through Harrods, Master of Malt and Amazon from mid-June, and a listing with Waitrose is lined up for early August.

The range is being released in the UK initially, with a launch in Australia in September and other international markets to follow next year.

Global innovation marketing manager Karen Murphy said: “Consumers are adopting a less-but-better mentality and are becoming more discerning about the brands they drink.

“For decades we have continually produced premium and luxury spirits but the consumer who wants to indulge in an upgraded at-home experience can now do so without the fuss of cocktail accoutrements.

“Batch & Bottle provides an opportunity to showcase the world class brands in our portfolio, while also providing an uncomplicated solution to perfect cocktail serves created and produced using our industry expertise.”

The producer is donating £1 from every bottle sold to The Drinks Trust and Scottish licensed trade charity The Ben until May 2022.

