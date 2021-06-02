Black Cherry flavour joins Greenall's gin line-up

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 02 June, 2021

Quintessential Brands has added a Black Cherry flavoured gin to its Greenall’s range.

The 37.5% abv gin joins a line-up that includes Wild Berry, Blueberry and Blood Orange & Fig flavours.

It was created by master distiller Joanne Moore at the company’s G&J Distillers production facility in Warrington.

Stacey Kong, global marketoing manager for Greenall's, said: "Our consumer research found that gin drinkers crave familair flavours and black cherry really appealed to them, but wasn't readily available on the market.

"This is the first black cherry-flavoured gin that will be available to the public and we are confident that it will do well."

The gin has an rrp of £15 and has launched in selected Bargain Booze stores before moving into wholesalers later in the year.

