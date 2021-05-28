WineGB announces Board changes

WineGB has announced a number of board changes.

Simon Robinson has announced that he is to step down as WineGB’s chairman at the beginning of August, after four years at the helm. The position will be filled by Sam Linter, Managing Director and Head Winemaker at Bolney Wine Estate, who has served on the WineGB Board for some two years.

Robinson said: "Some time ago, I indicated that the board has been considering succession planning. This meant not only trying to ensure that there is balanced producer representation, which was a key aim when WineGB was formed, but that also good skills are available to the board, and that the board is diverse and inclusive. While these changes cannot happen overnight, I always believe it right to lead from the front. Hopefully I've left WineGB in a much stronger state and that we've created a resilient, united and effective organisation to represent producer interests."

Robinson has been Chair of WineGB since its inception, and before then Chairman of English Wine Producers. He played a pivotal part in founding Wines of Great Britain when EWP merged with UK Vineyards Association in 2017. He is owner and Chairman of Hampshire-based Hattingley Valley Wines.

Nick Wenman from Albury Vineyard, who joined the Board last year has stepped up as Deputy Chairman, replacing Peter Gladwin, whose retirement from the role was announced in March. Both Simon Robinson and Peter Gladwin have been appointed Honorary Vice President of WineGB, recognising the significant contribution they have both made to WineGB.

Linter said: "It's an honour to have been appointed as chair of WineGB. We have an amazing association full of creative and talented people and it continues to be an exciting time for our industry as we move forward into this new phase for WineGB.

"During my tenure as chair of WineGB I want to ensure we bring greater diversity within the board and association as a whole, so that we get the best possible people with the widest range of skills, as well as seeking greater collaboration and communication with the whole membership."

Related articles: