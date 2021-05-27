Association of Wine Education appoints Mandy Stevens as chairperson

The Association of Wine Educators (AWE) has appointed Mandy Stevens as its new chairperson.

Set up in 1993, the AWE gathers specialist wine educators from all over the UK and around the world, with experience in the wine trade, education, or both.

Members must have obtained the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Diploma or equivalent, experienced in presenting wine in general or in their specialist subject, and have been assessed on these specific skills. Most have an average of 20 years’ experience.

Stevens takes over from Laura Clay, an experienced Wine Educator and AWE’s Chairman for the last three years. Together with AWE’s council of seven wine professionals, Stevens’ remit will be to expand awareness of the Association, grow its membership, look after the annual AWEsome Wines publication and maintain its Continuing Professional Development Programme (CPD).

With a background in wine education for the customers and staff of leading importer Enotria & Coe as well as lecturing for WSET, Stevens’ connection to wine education goes much further. She is the granddaughter of David Stevens MW, mentor of the first Master of Wines in the New World, and daughter of Alastair Stevens, who started his own successful wine business, Stevens Garnier.

She said: “I am driven by the need to ensure that those in wine education are constantly delivering a high-quality experience.

“In leading the AWE, I want to ensure that existing and new members can pride themselves as being the best in the business. In turn, through the AWE, wine enthusiasts can find us easily.”

AWE membership’s benefits include discounts, sponsorship for tastings, trips, the CPD programme with a back catalogue recorded, and social events. Applications for membership are open on www.wineeducators.com

