North South Wines adds three MontGras wine ranges

Chilean winery, MontGras is launching three new wine ranges in the UK – MontGras Organic, Day One and DeVine Reserva – which will be distributed by North South Wines.

With renowned winemaker Adolfo Hurtado at the helm, these new lines have been introduced to make the brand more relevant to today’s consumer and to support MontGras’ commitment to sustainability. With modern, eye-catching labels, Hurtado has also refreshed the wine style to develop a collection of premium wines that are attractive, relevant and sustainable.

Speaking about the new wines, Hurtado said: “This is an exciting time for MontGras as we redefine the brand. These three new collections are supported by very powerful oenological concepts which, we feel, will appeal to the UK shoppers who have demonstrated an increasing curiosity about wine during lockdown. The commercial proposition, spread over three price points, is very strong and fits well in Chile’s current market opportunity.”

Kim Wilson, managing director, North South Wines, said: “Working with the inspirational and talented Adolfo has been a long-term ambition for North South Wines, and we are thrilled to be bringing these brands to market which are all in demand from the consumer when the Chilean category is on such a high. These wines alongside the rebranded value driven MontGras range means we have a full category solution now to bring to market.”

The MontGras Organic range comprises Sauvignon Blanc, D.O. Mulchén Bio Bio Valley; Pinot Noir, D.O. Mulchén Bio Bio Valley and Red Blend, D.O. Maipo Valley. All three wines will be available in the UK and the range is inspired by the self-sustaining ecosystem that is created in the organic vineyards, without the use of chemical and synthetic products. These sustainably certified wines are also packaged in lightweight bottles with sustainable labels. The MontGras Organic wines will retail at £9.99.

The MontGras Day One collection is inspired by the first day of harvest. Handpicked grapes from selected vineyards are carefully chosen and harvested to produce a range of quality wines that truly reflect their place of origin. The range is sustainably produced and includes Sauvignon Blanc, DO Leyda, Chardonnay, DO Leyda, Pinot Noir, DO Casablanca, Merlot, DO Colchagua, Carmenere DO Colchagua and Cabernet Sauvignon, DO Maipo. The Day One wines will retail at £9.99.

The MontGras DeVine Reserva range is inspired by the world of ampelography and knowing the identity of each vine. The collection features 11 different Chilean varietals, of which the Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Cinsault and Malbec will be available in the UK. The wines from the DeVine collection will retail at £8.99.

From the 2020 vintage, all of the wines are certified vegan.

