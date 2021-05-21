Molinari Sambuca joins Mangrove UK

Sambuca brand Molinari has appointed premium drinks distributer Mangrove UK to handle its distribution in the UK.

The iconic Italian brand is looking to increase awareness of its portfolio in the UK in the on and off-trade.

Molinari is the best-selling Sambuca brand world-wide, according to Mangrove. It has sold more than 9.5 million bottles in 70 different countries across the world.

The company was founded in 1945 by Angelo Molinari in Civitavecchia, near Rome. As a highly skilled and creative distiller Molinari created Molinari Extra with its unmistakable flavour. The company is still owned by the Molinari family, whose members hold a leading position within the company.

As well as the super-premium Molinari Extra, they also own well-loved Italian brand Limoncello Di Capri.

Mario Molinari, chief executive at Molinari said: "We are very happy to become part of the Mangrove venture in the UK market, I believe they have all that is needed to succeed since the company has great management and salesforce with a fantastic portfolio that fits perfectly to the Molinari House: a perfect mix of traditional and innovative brands. It is great to be with Mangrove for the reopening of the on trade in the UK and we look forward to supporting our brands with their help."

Nick Gillett, managing director at Mangrove UK added: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Molinari to Mangrove. Their products are world-class, their backstory is brilliant and I think it’s fantastic that the founding family are still at the heart of the business after 76 years. We are excited to get to work with plans to increase awareness and strengthen growth for these fantastic Italian products.”

