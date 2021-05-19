Liquid Icons reveals new BAME/ BIPOC wine scholarships

Liquid Icons has announced a series of new scholarships for BAME/ BIPOC students.

These are in addition to the headline Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships, of which the winners will be announced on October 7 at The Golden Vines Awards Ceremony in London.

Liquid Icons, the fine wine research company founded by the late Gerard Basset OBE MW MS and his friend Lewis Chester DipWSET, said 42 students from 23 countries applied for the Taylor’s Port diversity scholarships, which was a far greater number than had been expected. As a result, Liquid Icons, in association with its charitable funding partner, The Gerard Basset Wine Education Charitable Foundation, decided to create more opportunities for a number of the applicants not chosen to win the headline scholarships.

Two new scholarships, The Golden Vines Masters of Wine and The Golden Vines Master Sommelier Scholarships have been created. Both of these are worth £12,500 each and will cover the full costs of tuition, examination and tastings incurred by the student.

The winners will be chosen by the same judging panel that is responsible for awarding The Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships. The Judging Panel comprised: Nina Basset FIH, Rajat Parr (Sandhi Wines), Carlton McCoy MS (Lawrence Wine Estates), Clement Robert MS (The Birley Clubs / Annabel’s) and lead judge Jancis Robinson OBE MW.

Additionally, Liquid Icons has announced a new partnership with the Wine Scholar Guild, and as a result 10 BAME/ BIPOC students will be awarded the newly-formed Golden Vines Wine Scholar Guild Scholarships.

Thanks to the generosity of the Wine Scholar Guild, applicants to The Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships will be chosen by the same judging panel for these 10 scholarships.

Scholarship winners will have the opportunity to specialise in the country of their choice, by selecting enrolment in one of the Wine Scholar Guild’s advanced French, Spanish or Italian Wine Scholar Certification Programs.

The winners of The Golden Vines Masters of Wine, The Golden Vines Master Sommelier and the 10 Golden Vines Wine Scholar Guild Scholarships will be announced in June 2021.

