Ehrmanns reveals barbecue-focused consumer campaign for Beefsteak Club

Ehrmanns-owned wine brand Beefsteak Club has launched a new consumer campaign “to beef up Britain’s BBQs”.

This summer it is organising a wide-reaching series of activities including TV and magazine advertising, events, competitions and social media, in what it hopes will be “a sizzling summer” for British barbecues.

The brand has turned its attention to barbecue, as outdoor grilling is becoming increasingly popular in the UK. There were a record 190 million barbecue occasions last year, a rise of 40%, driven by the continued impact of Covid-19, which led to an increase in staycations, according to Kantar (52 w/e 28 December 2020).

Ehrmanns believes these ongoing trends, alongside big sporting events such as the UEFA Euro Cup, means that 2021 looks set to be another hot year for barbecue food and drink sales.

Beefsteak Club’s Argentinian Malbec, which Ehrmanns said is “the perfect match for barbecued food” is one of the fastest growing wines in the UK off-trade, according to Nielsen data (Scantrack GB Total Grocery 52 w/e January 2, 2021). The wine grew 160.8% in value in 2020 and is now the second bestselling branded Argentine Malbec in the UK off-trade.

The range also includes a “barbecue-loving” Australian Shiraz, a French Malbec and a Spanish Tempranillo, while a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon and an Argentinian Malbec Rosé have recently been added.

As part of the campaign, the brand will be the Official Wine Partner of National BBQ Week, which is celebrating a quarter of a century of Better British BBQ this summer. The annual awareness week from July 2 – 11 includes live events such as Taste of London, radio competitions and more. More than 20,000 samples of Beefsteak Club will be served over the week.

Beefsteak Club is also the wine sponsor of the Smoke & Fire Festival, the UK's largest barbecue and outdoor cooking festival. The live event will be held in Colchester’s Castle Park on August 20 - 22. Beefsteak Club will also be sponsoring the Beef category of the British Open BBQ Championship taking place at the event.

Beefsteak Club has partnered with Char-Broil barbecues on PR, competition prizes and digital media. It will be running competitions to win a Char-Broil BBQ grill in Foodism Magazine, customer publications and on its own social media channels.

The brand will also be collaborating with @BBQLads, described as “the most influential BBQ Instagram account in the UK” with more than 372,000 followers. @BBQLads will be providing recipe content, grilling tips and featuring the wines on Instagram Live.

Beefsteak Club is also placing full page Beef Up Your BBQ adverts in targeted publications including Foodism, BBC Good Food, BBQ Magazine and Drinks Retailing News.

Susannah Taylor, Ehrmanns marketing manager, said: “Beefsteak Club is the perfect choice of wine for grill lovers, with a range designed to pair well with meat and barbecued cuisine. With al fresco dining sales booming in the off trade, there is a great opportunity to capitalise on this growth in the impulse sector by stocking the right products.

“We have put together a lively programme of activities to raise the profile of Beefsteak Club in the barbecue community and reach millions of foodies nationwide. It’s sure to be a sizzling summer for barbecue sales, whatever the weather!”

