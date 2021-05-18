English and Welsh wine producers prepare for June celebration week

Wines of Great Britain (WineGB) is encouraging the trade to get behind this year’s English Wine Week, which will take place from June 19 to 27 and Welsh Wine Week, taking place earlier in the month, June 4 to 13.

English Wine Week coincides with Father’s Day (June 20), the longest day (June 21) and Midsummer’s Day (June 24) making it “a week worthy of celebrating in a truly English style”.

Additionally, the announcement of the WineGB Awards 2021 results – medals and all the category Trophies - will be unveiled on June 24.

Across the week events and promotions will be taking place to highlight not only the many vineyards now open to visit but the wide availability of our wines now on the high street and online through the wide number of retailers that now stock them.

Vineyards and retailers alike have embraced digital marketing over the last year and whilst premises will be fully open, direct to consumer and online sales remain strong. For that reason, this year more digital promotional assets are available to anyone participating in English Wine Week, along with a range of marketing materials to help promote any in-store or onsite events and promotions.

Retailers are increasingly recognising the growing interest from customers in GB wines – last year record sales were shared by both high street retailers and independents alike, according to WineGB.

Julia Trustram Eve, Head of Marketing at WineGB said: “With several key Summer events taking place during this period and not least the anticipated mood for celebration as lockdown restrictions come to an end - it’s the perfect time to promote English Wines for summer.

“Over the last year we’ve seen a growing awareness and interest in our industry’s wines and vineyards – buying local, supporting British businesses and being more sustainable have given rise to more uptake from consumers, both through purchases and visiting vineyards. Through English Wine Week we want to continue to build awareness and goodwill for English wine producers, this exciting industry and the wide range of available wines.”

To get involved, visit: https://www.winegb.co.uk/trade/english-wine-week-2021/

Related articles: