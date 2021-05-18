Heineken in talks to acquire Distell

 | 18 May, 2021

Heineken is reported to be in talks to acquire South African drinks group Distell, in a move that would add wine and spirits to the brewer’s repertoire.

The deal, said to be worth more than £3 billion, would be Heineken’s biggest since 2018 when it partnered with China Resource Beer Holdings to secure a 40% stake in its Snow beer brand.

Heineken faced setbacks in a number of key markets in the past year, including the UK, where restrictions on hospitality hit demand for its beer and cider.

Distell has confirmed it has received an approach regarding the potential acquisition of its business.

In a statement, Distell said: "Shareholders are advised that Heineken has approached Distell regarding the potenttial acquisition of the majority of Distell's business. Bearing in mind that there can be no certainty that an agreement can be reached, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Distell securities until a further announcement is made."

Distell owns brands such as Amarula, Savanna Cider, Bain’s Whisky and Nederburg wine.  

