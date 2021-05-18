Most Wanted Wines jumps 10 places in top still wine brands to number 30

Most Wanted Wines grew 65% in value in the year to February 26, 2021, making it the fifth fastest growing top 50 still wine brand in the UK, according to Nielsen data.

The brand is now ranked at number 30, up 10 places in the past 12 months.

While many off-trade focused brands saw higher levels of growth last year Most Wanted’s value growth rate of 65% is well above the base rate of growth for still wine of 21% across the same period.

The brand, which was launched in 2015, now comprises 21 wines alongside alternative formats including bag-in-box and canned wines.

Its lightly sparkling Pinot Grigio and Pink Pinot Grigio Fizz cans sit in the top spot as the UK’s biggest selling canned wine brand, with more than 7 million cans sold since their launch in 2017, according to brand owner, Off-Piste Wines.

During 2020 sales of all Most Wanted formats achieved record growth, with bag-in-box sales increasing by 115%, canned wines by 37% and bottles by 66%, due to a combination of increased rate of sale, new listings and new customers, both in the UK and globally.

Off-Piste secured three new Most Wanted listings in the UK off-trade in 2021 for its Organic Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (Waitrose), and its Organic Prosecco and Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon (Co-op).

Rachel Archer, marketing director and creator of the Most Wanted brand said: “Off-Piste is very proud of the success Most Wanted has achieved to date, with fantastic growth in the last year in particular. With the recent launch in Waitrose, the brand is now stocked across all UK major multiples. Our business is evolving at record pace and we have now recruited to build our sales in Impulse and On Trade sectors. We have a very exciting marketing plan for the brand which will no doubt help drive sales further in the coming year.”

The company said its Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc was the fastest growing New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc brand in the UK last year, recording a growth of 196% year on year, and it also has the top selling Albariño and South African Malbec in the UK.

Off-Piste secured investment from BGF in December 2019 to help long-term growth strategy, including the expansion of its wine range and development of new partnerships and international distribution, with Most Wanted Wines key to this expansion.

