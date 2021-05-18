Henkell Freixenet appoints James Davis MW in new product development role

Henkell Freixenet has appointed James Davis MW as vice president for product development.

Davis, who moves from his role as retail and commercial director at brewer and distiller, Adnams, will report directly to Henkell Freixenet Board Member, Eberhard Benz. This new role for the company will begin from July 5, 2021 and Davis will focus on leading the process of working with all the Henkell Freixenet wineries to ensure a consistent and exciting level of quality.

He will also work closely with Henkell Freixenet’s UK arm, Freixenet Copestick, principally to maximise both sourcing opportunities and the quality level for the I heart Wines brand.

Benz said: “I am really excited to start working with James. His experience, his wine expertise and his knowledge of the global wine industry will help Henkell Freixenet continue to improve and cement our place as the world’s leading sparkling wine producer.

“We have ambitious plans for the future of both still and sparkling wine and James’ recruitment will help us all achieve our ambitions. Sustainability, innovation and quality are at the heart of our business and we will continue to strive to improve, day by day, year by year.”

Davis added: “I have known the Henkell Freixenet Group for many years and have always been impressed by their innovation, quality and service levels.

“To help lead such an exciting global project is very exciting for me and I am looking forward to starting this new journey. Henkell Freixenet is one of the very best wine companies in the world and this position is a great opportunity for me.”

