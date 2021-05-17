Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé 2021 launches in UK

By Sonya Hook
 | 17 May, 2021

Babylonstoren from South Africa’s Cape Winelands, has released its exclusive Mourvèdre Rosé direct from its 2021 vintage.

Described as “a dry and elegant wine that embodies flowers, gardens and the great outdoors”, the 2021 Mourvèdre Rosé is the official rosé of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021, which will this year take place virtually from May 17 – 23, ahead of its official return as a live event from September 21 – 26.

With floral notes of rose petals and creamy flavours of rhubarb, the 2021 vintage is said to evoke “the magnificent sun-kissed gardens of Babylonstoren”, a historic Cape Dutch working farm, winery and hotel located in the Franschhoek Valley. Harvested at the height of the South African summer in February this year, the new wine has been whisked to the UK to mark the launch of the RHS Virtual Chelsea Flower Show on May 17.

This year, to honour the prestige of being the official rosé of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the bottle will keep its clean and sophisticated design with the addition of the designation of “The Official Rosé of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021” on the front of the bottle.

Babylonstoren Cellarmaster, Charl Coetzee, said: “Ample winter rain and comparatively cooler temperatures resulted in a later harvest and a Mourvèdre crop that exceeded previous years – ensuring that you never need to run out of our best-loved wine.”

Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé is made from 100% estate-grown Mourvèdre, harvested by hand.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  2. Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer…
  3. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  4. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  5. Aber Falls Distillery launches first single…
  6. Majestic Wine offers "year's supply of wine"…
  7. Naked Grouse is relaunched as Naked Malt
  8. Heineken UK appoints Jonathan Ford as off-trade…
  9. Marks & Spencer relaunches own-label craft…
  10. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95