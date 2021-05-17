Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé 2021 launches in UK

Babylonstoren from South Africa’s Cape Winelands, has released its exclusive Mourvèdre Rosé direct from its 2021 vintage.

Described as “a dry and elegant wine that embodies flowers, gardens and the great outdoors”, the 2021 Mourvèdre Rosé is the official rosé of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021, which will this year take place virtually from May 17 – 23, ahead of its official return as a live event from September 21 – 26.

With floral notes of rose petals and creamy flavours of rhubarb, the 2021 vintage is said to evoke “the magnificent sun-kissed gardens of Babylonstoren”, a historic Cape Dutch working farm, winery and hotel located in the Franschhoek Valley. Harvested at the height of the South African summer in February this year, the new wine has been whisked to the UK to mark the launch of the RHS Virtual Chelsea Flower Show on May 17.

This year, to honour the prestige of being the official rosé of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the bottle will keep its clean and sophisticated design with the addition of the designation of “The Official Rosé of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021” on the front of the bottle.

Babylonstoren Cellarmaster, Charl Coetzee, said: “Ample winter rain and comparatively cooler temperatures resulted in a later harvest and a Mourvèdre crop that exceeded previous years – ensuring that you never need to run out of our best-loved wine.”

Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé is made from 100% estate-grown Mourvèdre, harvested by hand.

