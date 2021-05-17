Marks & Spencer relaunches own-label craft beer range with Real Drinks

Marks & Spencer is relaunching its craft beer own-label range with supplier partner, Real Drinks, formerly known as Real Ale.

M&S said it has rejuvenated the range to better reflect the market and customer preference in style, value, ABV and design. The new collection showcases both craft beer and collaborations with the retailer working with some of the best breweries in the UK with the aim of bringing customers a “modern unfiltered range” in 33cl cans at £1.80 each.

The M&S Craft Own Label 30cl range will feature six new craft beers created from three separate UK breweries, curated by Real Drinks. Involved in this bespoke range are Fourpure Brewing Co in Bermondsey, Harbour Brewing Co in Cornwall and Vocation Brewery in Hebden Bridge.

Jenna Dunseath, technical director at Real Drinks, said: “Creating and bringing exciting new drinks to the market is what we love to do. We were instrumental in facilitating this collaborative exercise to work with M&S and the breweries, to bring new beers and brewing processes into a major retailer. This particular range is market leading in terms of their production process.”

The range, from Fourpure Brewing Co, in Bermondsey, inspired by innovation and a passion for flavour, includes a 4% abv Session IPA, described as “a juicy and tropical” beer. The brewer has also created a 3.9% abv Citrus Pale Ale.

Harbour Brewing Co brew solid, well rounded beers, which the brewer said reflects the ruggedness of its home. It has created a 4.2% abv Helles, which is sterile filtered, to bring a light and crisp but full flavoured Cornish Helles lager.

Vocation Brewery, known for brewing bold beers from their hilltop in Hebden Bridge, is providing a 5.3% abv “aromatic and fruity” American Pale Ale and a 5.5% abv American IPA 5.5%, which is a bold US style IPA with flavours of tropical and citrus fruits.

Real Drinks has supplied Marks & Spencer with own label drinks, as well as a range of well-known drinks brands, since 2007.