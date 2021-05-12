Majestic Wine offers "year's supply of wine" to help find new stores

Majestic Wine is offering customers a year’s supply of wine if they help the retailer to find new sites for future stores, as part of a renewed commitment to bricks and mortar retail.

Following recent store openings in Beaconsfield, Beckenham and Henley, Majestic is now eyeing up new locations for future stores and it is enlisting the Great British public to help find them.

Although 88% of the UK’s population already live within 10 miles of one of Majestic’s 200 national stores, the retailer said it is keen to continue to improve its estate. It already has a shortlist of 37 locations, including 15 within the M25, identified for further expansion.

Prospective store locations need to meet a number of criteria (including available parking, proximity to a main road and be within one of the listed 35 locations) to be considered.

The areas within the M25 include Banstead/ Epsom, Barnes, Belgravia/ Pimlico, Bexleyheath, Crouch End, Ealing/ Acton, Hackney, Hammersmith/ Shepherds Bush, Hampstead/ Highgate, Kensington, Kilburn, Primrose Hill/ Belsize Park, Putney, Staines and Wimbledon.

The focus areas outside of the M25 include: Billiricay, Bristol South, Camberley, Chippenham, Chipping Sodbury, Crowborough, Eastbourne, Fareham/ Whitley, Haywards Heath, Isle of man, Jersey, Knutsford, Malvern, Penarth, Ringwood/ Ferndown, Saffron Waldon, Solihull/ Knowle, Southampton, St Andrews, Swansea, Thame, Truro and Wantage.

The retailer said: “If you believe you have found a potential site please fill in a form after reading our terms & conditions”. The form can be found on the retailer’s website.

The year’s supply of wine will be awarded if and when a Majestic store opens in the location submitted by members of the public. The prize will be awarded upon the opening and successful trading of the new store.

The prize will comprise a monthly delivery of six bottles of wine, up to the value of £80 per delivery, at single bottle price.

Related articles: