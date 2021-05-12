Heineken UK appoints Jonathan Ford as off-trade director

By Sonya Hook
 | 12 May, 2021

Heineken UK has announced the appointment of Jonathan Ford as off-trade director.

Jonathan has been the interim Off Trade Director for the past ten months, delivering record off-trade sales during one of the most challenging periods.

Prior to this, Ford had eleven years’ experience with Heineken UK in a number of senior commercial roles, as well as extensive drinks industry experience.

David Flochel, Heineken UK’s managing director, said: “I’m delighted to confirm Jonathan’s new permanent position in the management team.  Jonathan has led the off-trade team through one of the most challenging and unpredictable periods, while delivering record-level sales, week in week out.”

Ford said: “Following an unprecedented year, I’m looking forward to an exciting year of firsts. We will totally eradicate plastic from beer and cider can packs with the roll-out of Green Grip, we’re gearing up for the biggest sporting event with the Heineken sponsorship of UEFA Euro 2020, and we will grow and shape the low and no category as tens of thousands more consumers choose to enjoy our brands across different occasions.”

Ford’s appointment is effective immediately, and he will report into Flochel.





