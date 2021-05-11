Breweries unite to form "Beer for Good Collective"

Three craft breweries have joined forces to create a new, ethically-focused partnership and have started by launching a mixed beer case in aid of good causes.

The case contains 12 “socially-conscious” cans, including a selection from Toast Ale, Stroud Brewery and Tap Social. Each brew supports a moral purpose, allowing drinkers to feel good with every sip.

The breweries involved were all established with a distinct ethical objective, fighting to make the world a better place in their own unique way. Upon realising their shared values, the brands recognised that they would be stronger together.

Now, they’re working in unison under an informal “Beer for Good Collective” to encourage more people to try their guilt-free beers. Ultimately, their aim is to make a bigger impact for each of their individual causes.

London-based brewery, Toast Ale, is on a mission to tackle food waste. It brews quality beers using excess bread instead of virgin barley, saving slices that would have otherwise been binned. So far, it has salvaged over 2 million slices of bread.

Rob Wilson, chief executive at Toast Ale, said: “As a brewery on a mission to change the world, Toast couldn’t be prouder to be packed up alongside other tasty beers that are also doing great things for people and the planet. We’re excited to be working with Beerhunter so that everyone can enjoy Beer For Good.”

Meanwhile, Stroud Brewery is one of the UK’s leading organic craft beer breweries; its beers only use ingredients that have a positive effect on the environment. It has won numerous awards in the process, showing that organic beers have been a sheer success. Stroud Brewery said: “It's great to team up and showcase some of the industry’s best beer brands who are dedicated to change”.

The third brewer, Tap Social, was founded to help ex-offenders get their lives back on track. Every beer it sells helps create training and employment opportunities for prison leavers. This can reduce the likelihood of them reoffending by up to 70%.

Matt Elliott, Director at Tap Social, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with two other UK breweries, which craft fantastic beers for real social and environmental impact.”

The mixed case is available exclusively at Beerhunter and can be bought with a 10% discount using the code “DoGoodAgain”.

Related articles: