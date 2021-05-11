Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro 2021 bottles

Heineken, the official partner of the UEFA Euro 2020, has launched its latest limited-edition range of bottles.

Landing on shelves in April 2021, the new range will be available in multiple formats across Heineken (5%) and Heineken 0.0.

Heineken’s new range of bottles will each feature a different country’s flag, with the entire collection encompassing all of the qualifying teams.

Driving the partnership further, the brand will also be kicking off a unique competition for consumers to win match tickets to UEFA Euro 2020 or an Official Adidas match ball

if the tournament is disrupted. Running from April 1 to June 29, all consumers have to do to take part is visit www.heineken.com/wineuro2020 and enter the code found on the packaging to instantly find out if they have won.

The UEFA European Football Championship’s come around just once every four years and with the tournament taking place a year later due to Covid, sales during and leading up to the event are set to be significant.

Supporting the limited-edition packs in store will be an extensive multi-million multi-channel campaign across PR, digital and TV, focusing on the friendly rivalry that the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament creates.

Matt Saltzstein, Beer Brand Unit Director, said: “Sporting events such as UEFA Euro 2020 present a massive opportunity for retailers to grow their beer sales further. As a global partner of the championship, Heineken is naturally best placed to help retailers fulfil this goal and our new limited-edition bottles and on-pack promotions are just two ways we are doing this. By creating excitement around the tournament, as well as helping to promote it in store through eye-catching bottle designs, we aim to give retailers all the tools they need to have a successful UEFA Euro 2020 activation.”

