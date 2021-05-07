London Wine Fair 2021 to host more than 30 digital sessions

The 2021 London Wine Fair will host more than 30 online sessions over three days, including industry briefings, panel discussions and tasting masterclasses.

Visitors can now book Tasting Masterclasses to ensure samples arrive on time. Visitors can access exhibitor stands from May 10.

In excess of 500 wineries are set to be participating in the event, showing more than 3,000 different wines.

Exhibitors signed up to date include: Ambriel Sparkling; Austrian Wine; Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies; Bernard Magrez Grands Vignobles; Brown Family Wine Group; Bruce Jack Wines; Castilla y León; Cider is Wine; Enotria & Coe; Felline, Fells; Freixenet Copestick; Graft Wines; Hallgarten & Novum Wines; Hatch Mansfield; Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France; Maltby&Greek; Propeller; Sud de France Top 100; Tŷ Nant; Ventisquero Wine Estates; Wines in India; Wines of Greece & Cyprus; Wines of Germany; Wines of Portugal; and WX Brands.

The schedule of content is also now live. Headlining this will be a double bill from the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA); Chief Executive, Miles Beale will host a panel debate on the first two mornings at 10h00. The first, on Monday - “Wine Trading 2021: Where are we?” - will explore the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on current trading conditions. Its sequel is on Tuesday - “Wine Trading 2021: Are we there yet?”.

Also on May 17 there is a session called “How the drinks industry can drive diversity” (11-12am), which looks at how the drinks industry can do more to promote and take effective action to drive diversity and inclusion through the supply chain and into retail and hospitality sectors. Panellists: Johanna Anderson, The WSET; Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust; Kirsten Macleod, Green Park Executive; Deano Moncrieffe, Equal Measures, Hacha Bar; and wine business strategy consultant, Sumita Sarma.

There will also be a session about Indian wine.

On May 18 there is a discussion called “Can wine be part of the circular economy?” (11am)

hosted by wine writer, Dr Jamie Goode on how the wine sector can – and should – embrace new formats to ensure future sustainability, organised by Sustainable Wine Solutions from Borough Wines. Panellists: Damien Barton Sartorius, Château Leoville-Barton; Muriel Chatal, Borough Wines; Greg Dunn, Plumpton College; Ania Smelskaya, Wine & Sustainability Consultant.

Also on May 18 (3pm-4pm) is “Organic & Biodynamic tasting with Michel Chapoutier”

The Chapoutier family has been working towards biodynamic viticulture since 1991. Michel Chapoutier will host a tasting of six of his Rhône Valley wines, including the acclaimed 2018 Sicamor Crozes Hermitage, which illustrate his organic and biodynamic journey.

In addition, The Wine & Spirit Education Trust will host a daily taster session at Midday, designed for those looking to either embark on, or progress through, the Award Levels. The sessions are hosted by WSET Educators and include tasting samples.

Visitor looking to register at the London Wine Fair can do so via www.londonwinefair.com. Tickets, which will cost £25, will give access to content and exhibitors from 17 to 19 May, as well as access to the virtual exhibitor stands, sampling platform and recorded content for three months.

