DrinkWell launches its own lower calorie and carb IPA

DrinkWell, the specialist retailer of low calorie alcoholic drinks, has launched its own IPA to spearhead its lower calorie and carbs beer portfolio.

DrinkWell IPA is a classically brewed IPA at 4.1% ABV which contains 99 calories and 3g carbohydrates per 33cl bottle. It is also suitable for gluten-free and vegan diets.

Tom Bell, Founder & MD of DrinkWell said: “We are seeing an increasing consumer shift towards different dietary needs and healthier lifestyles but that doesn’t mean that craft beer lovers have to sacrifice taste. DrinkWell IPA is brewed In Britain to give a full flavoured beer that can be enjoyed by everyone, including those looking to consume fewer calories and fewer carbohydrates.”

DrinkWell IPA has a hoppy bitterness and is exceptionally smooth due to its reduced carbonation. It has buckets full of flavour, including tropical and citrus fruits, and a lingering bitterness with malt undertones.

“DrinkWell is the retail home of reduced calorie drinks with a growing product range featuring beer, wine, cider, spirits and hard seltzers” continued Bell. “A growing number of consumers are taking more notice of their food and drink consumption in pursuit of healthier life choices and we wanted to use our knowledge in this category to create a full flavour and great tasting IPA that could be enjoyed by those seeking out a lower calorie beer.”

Brewed with Zeus and Apollo hops, DrinkWell IPA is the first IPA with reduced calorie and carb content ever produced in the UK. The bottle label features the Greek god Heracles, the son of Zeus and, arguably, the greatest of all Greek Gods famed for completing a cycle of 12 heroic labours.

“In Greek mythology Zeus was the father of Apollo and Heracles, so our choice of hops has not only crafted a classic beer but we have also brought the family together through DrinkWell IPA” continued Bell. “Our pioneering brewing process converts dextrins into fermentable sugars, reducing overall carbohydrate and sugar content, with DrinkWell IPA containing over 35% fewer calories than other IPA’s, whilst maintaining a satisfying ABV.”

DrinkWell, formerly SkinnyBooze, launched in 2012.

