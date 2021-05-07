Hooch extends into spirits with trio of flavoured variants

 | 07 May, 2021

Hooch is extending out of RTDs with the launch of three flavoured spirits.

The Hooch Spirits variants, developed on the back of the brand’s core RTD flavours of Lemon, Pink and Hoola, are presented as three spirits: Lemon Gin, Raspberry & Lemon Gin and Mango & Lime Rum.

The launch of Hooch Spirits follows on from the “game-changing” launch of Pink Hooch, which achieved more sales than any other NPD in the 52 weeks up to August 2020 and the growth of Gin at +19% value and Rum at +26% value.

Charlie Leaver, senior brand manager at Global Brands, said: “We are so excited by the extension of the Hooch brand into 37.5% ABV spirits. The original RTD, Hooch as a brand retains a lot of loyal followers from the 90s, whilst constantly recruiting new contemporary consumers.

“This new range allows all those fans to enjoy Hooch in a different way and recruit even more fans to the brand. The great thing about Hooch is that it’s straight-forward; tasty, easy-drinking liquids with a citrus kick, so just like our brilliant range of RTDs, this range of spirits should have wide-reaching appeal to convenience consumers and beyond."

The three Hooch Spirits variants are priced at £20 each.

