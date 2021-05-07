Portobello Road Distillery launches Savoury Gin

Portobello Road Distillery has expanded its core collection with the launch of a new Savoury Gin, combining “British craftsmanship with the flavours of the Mediterranean”.

Created by Portobello Road Gin co-founder and renowned gin historian Jake F Burger, the Savoury edition has been launched “in rebellion to the sweet, fruity pink gins” that have dominated the market in recent years yet tend to lack any of the traditional gin botanicals such as juniper, according to the distiller.

The newcomer, which is described as “complex yet characterful”, has been specifically designed to enjoy around the dinner table as a refreshing aperitif or to be paired with dishes as an alternative to wine.

Burger said: “Never being distillers to follow the crowd, we initially created this gin as a rebellion against the burgeoning popularity of sugar-loaded, fruity, “Pink Flavoured’ gins, the type of gin whose flavours are reminiscent of the candy shop or the dessert bar, and which typically pack a lower alcoholic punch. So we instead went in the opposite direction, adding no sugar, no colour, sticking to wholesome flavours, and keeping the gin at our signature 42% abv. We very much designed this gin to be consumed before or during lunch or dinner, or in a dry cocktail like a Martini.

“We don’t want to stomp on sweet gins, there is clearly a market for them and many are very tasty indeed, and of course, the addition of sugar or fruit to gin is nothing new - indeed throughout history gin was a sweeter product for far longer than it has been a dry product. However, many of the tautologically named ‘Flavoured Gins’ we now see on the market today are, in our humble opinion, not really gin at all. They are fruit liqueurs or fruit vodkas, where the juniper - if it's noticeable at all - is certainly far from being the predominant flavour.

“We believe it’s important to protect the character of the spirit that has been such an intrinsic part of our nation’s history, whilst still embracing innovation. So that’s why we created Portobello Savoury, a new style of gin, but one that respects the traditions of the category.”

Portobello Road Gin Savoury Gin (42%, 70cl, RRP £35) is available for the on and off trade from Mangrove.

Related articles: