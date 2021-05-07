Plumpton Wine Division taps into demand for short courses

Plumpton Wine Division is set to further invest in its WineSkills Programme by diversifying the range of short courses offered, as the demand for wine industry skills and development continues to rise.

WineSkills, which was first developed by Tony Milanowski, who was a lecturer in oenology and winemaking at Plumpton College for more than 12 years, is a training programme designed to support the UK wine production industry. It covers the principles of vinegrowing and winemaking in a series of short courses held throughout the year.

Sarah Midgley, Plumpton’s award-winning winemaker, will be leading the programme development alongside her Higher Education targeted teaching, as she returns from maternity leave next month.

Dr Greg Dunn, head of Plumpton Wine Division said: “As a leading land-based college, Plumpton have always developed programmes specifically to meet the needs of the sector and local employment opportunities. The vision for WineSkills going forward is to continue to up-skill the UK Wine Industry and provide current and industry relevant short courses and masterclasses. We are delighted to welcome back Sarah and are very much looking forward to driving and developing this arm of our Wine Division”

The development of the WineSkills programme will initially see Midgley focus on winery sustainability courses and guidelines, mentoring and targeted development activities for UK winemakers. She said: “I am very much looking forward to getting stuck into my new role which will also allow me to use my winemaker knowledge and teaching skills.”

Related articles: