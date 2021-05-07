The Co-op and Brewdog launch planet-friendly beer

The Co-op has joined forces with Brewdog to launch an exclusive brew called United Planet.

The new beer launches in stores this week and for every pack sold a tree will be planted by BrewDog, which is working alongside the Eden Reforestation Project.

The 4% abv United Planet Hazy IPA, boasts a soft cloudlike base with melon, berry, lime and a smooth tropical finish. The 4 x 33cl pack is available in 2,100 stores nationwide from priced at £5.

Joseph Walker, beer buyer at Co-op, said: “We take a real pride in maximising the use of beer space in stores and are passionate about bringing a more interesting range for customers and work with some of the most renowned names in the industry. It’s great that together we’ve created a really great tasting beer and it’s even better knowing that each purchase is going to help the planet.”

