Majestic Wine completes rebranding of 20 stores

Majestic Wine has finished rebranding over 20 of its stores to bring them in-line with the company’s new direction. The move affects 10% of its nationwide estate and is part of a wider strategy based around improving its physical presence, as the UK emerges from lockdown.

The sites, which are scattered across the country including Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Harrogate and elsewhere, had been adapted to a vibrant pink colour with wine glass logo by the company’s previous management - under a controversial rebranding exercise. The new Majestic branding, including a return to the grape bunch motif and a slate colour scheme, was extensively researched through customer focus groups before being voted on by Majestic colleagues last Autumn.

One store, Majestic Wine Wakefield, has now received its third rebrand in just three years; moving from original Majestic, to a short lived ‘Naked Wines’ conversion, before being turned pink only to now be finally back in original dark grey and green livery.

The 40-year-old retailer is keen to reaffirm its commitment to bricks and mortar retail, with further revamps of existing stores expected throughout the year to add features such as shelving, new tasting counters and fine wine areas, alongside extra infrastructure to act as delivery hubs for its Commercial business.

There is also a pipeline for new store openings, including in Knutsford, Oxford Summertown set for the coming months, and a full refurbishment and creation of a fine wine centre in Winchester this summer. These follow recent successful launches in Beaconsfield, Henley and Beckenham.

John Colley, chief executive, said: “We firmly believe that our stores offer an experience you simply cannot get elsewhere. As the country emerges from Covid, we want to ensure we’re on the front foot and continue to offer all the brilliant tastings, expert advice and unbeatable range which people associate with Majestic. That means having stores which really look the part too, in locations we’re proud to be. We now have a clear strategy, brand and vision for what that looks like - and are ready to put our turbulent past behind us. We’re excited by the next chapter for high street retail and our new stores play a key role in bringing this to life across the UK.”

