Nuet brings premium aquavit to UK drinkers

Nuet, described as “the world's first premium aquavit”, has announced the launch of its Dry Aquavit in the UK, following its overwhelming success in the Norwegian market.

To coincide with its arrival in the UK, Nuet is also hosting an Urban Foraging event launching on May 17th – a national holiday in Norway – and running until Sunday May 23 at partner venues across London.

The recipe for Nuet Dry Aquavit took eight months to develop and the team carried out more than 100 test distillations.

Aquavit has been a Scandinavian tradition since its first recorded mention in 1531. Honouring Scandi innovation and history, whilst at the same time striving to create something truly unique, founders Morten, Benjamin, Johannes and Martin, all from the capital of Norway, Oslo, set about producing a new spirit.

Nuet translates as ‘the now’ comprises grapefruit peel and blackcurrant influences accompanying the traditional caraway, along with a fresh, smooth finish “unlike any other aquavit”. The newcomer has been specially designed to work with tonic and in a dry Martini.

To support the launch, Nuet has partnered with several bars across the capital, including Hide in Mayfair, EKTE Nordic Kitchen in Bloomberg Arcade, Scandi Kitchen in Fitzrovia and more. Each partner bar will be serving special Nuet cocktails or serves to commemorate the occasion and those wishing to celebrate are encouraged to ‘forage’ for Nuet across London town.

The brand is also commemorating Norway’s national holiday and arrival of the 43% abv Nuet Dry Aquavit in the UK, with a limited edition Nuet gift set, (featuring a commemorative bottle and Nuet branded glasses) available on 31 Dover May 7 for £39.95.

Founder Morten Pharo Halle said: “Our mission at Nuet is to share Scandinavian moments with people all over the world through the best aquavit products ever made, and to really show the full potential of this quintessentially Scandi spirit. The fact that bars are again allowed to serve alcohol indoors in the UK on the very same day as Norwegians celebrate their national day is therefore a very happy coincidence for us, and we want to make the most of it by giving people in London a taste of Scandi living.”

