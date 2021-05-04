The Old Curiosity Distillery is renamed Secret Garden Distillery

The Old Curiosity Distillery has been renamed the Secret Garden Distillery and its gins will be known as Secret Garden Gin. The producer has also appointed Andréde Almeida as its new managing director.

The distillery was founded by entrepreneur and herbologist Hamish Martin, on a 7.5 acre site on the outskirts of Edinburgh. It included its own gin botanical garden, known as the Secret Herb Garden, which was more than 600 naturally and sustainably grown verieties of herbs and plants, including a wide range of junipers, angelica and a dedicated apothecary rose garden.

The renaming of the business is designed to forge closer links with the garden and to accentuate its “rooted to nature” values, which remain at the heart of everything it does.

The appointment of Almeida aims to continue the expansion of its brand and the range of spirits and health & wellness products available. He brings a wealth of experience in the spirits business to the role, having worked for Edrington, William Grant & Sons and Loch Lomond Group.

He said: “I am excited to join the Secret Garden Distillery at this stage of their journey. Hamish has built a unique business proposition underpinned by his passion and with nature at the heart of everything. There are some exciting developments to come in the next few years and I am looking forward to bring these to fruition.”

Martin, founder of the Secret Garden Distillery, said: “I am so delighted that Andre, with his wealth of experience, has chosen to join the Secret Garden Distillery as its new managing director. He has embraced all our beliefs and understands the ethos and our one true value; to be rooted in nature.

“On a personal level, having Andre at the helm means I can dedicate all my time to the development of our botanics and garden - this means I can support him by being here full time to communicate and physically highlight our total commitment to working hand in hand with nature.

“We are so excited for the future and all that it will bring. I look forward to working with Andre and welcoming as many people as possible to our gardens and distillery.”

