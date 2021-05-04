Chase Distillery adds to its English Countryside collection

Chase Distillery has introduced a new flavoured variant to its English Countryside collection.

Chase Raspberry & Basil Gin, which launches early this month, marries Chase’s signature dry GB Gin with raspberry and aromatic basil flavours.

The gin has fresh raspberry and herbaceous basil notes with GB gin’s signature juniper taste profile complimented with “a fresh tartness and hint of sweetness”, ending with a balanced tart finish.

The gin is distilled from scratch at the Chase farm in Herefordshire and it is designed to tap into consumer demand for flavoured gins and new recipes. Raspberry and Basil Gin is expected to offer consumers “a new gin with a delicious berry profile and herbaceous twist”.

The Raspberry & Basil Gin will join Chase Hedgerow Elderflower Gin and Chase Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin within the English Countryside collection.

James Chase, Director at Chase Distillery, said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce another Gin to our English countryside collection. The Chase Raspberry & Basil Gin embodies our core ethos as a distillery that distils luxury spirits in the heart of the English countryside.

“The gin blends natural flavours with our signature dry GB Gin to create a delicious experience, that really is Summer in a glass.”

The 40% abv Chase Raspberry & Basil Gin has launched in Selfridges and online at www.selfridges.com exclusively for two weeks retailing at £44.99 RRP for a 70cl bottle. It will then be available to buy via chasedistillery.co.uk and selected independent retailers.

