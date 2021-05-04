Taylor's Port launches Chip Dry & Tonic canned RTD

Taylor’s Port has announced the launch of Taylor’s Chip Dry & Tonic, which it claims is the first RTD white Port & Tonic in a can.

Taylor's Port was one of the first to produce a dry white aperitif port. Chip Dry White Port was first blended in 1934, and it has gained a new following in recent years as a core component of the white Port and Tonic cocktail.

As a result of this, the producer decided to move into the canned RTD market with a pre-mixed 25cl variant, tapping into the demand for convenient options.

Adrian Bridge, managing director of Taylor's, said: "Taylor's Port, well known for its innovation and pioneering spirit, whilst never compromising on the outstanding quality of its Port Wines has, over the years, always sought to broaden Port's customer base, satisfying consumers' needs. This has been a source of the success of our company since 1692. Taylor's Chip Dry & Tonic is the culmination of two years of work alongside the Port Wine Institute, which undoubtedly will help to bring more consumers to appreciate Port Wine.

"People frequently ask me what's the perfect ratio of a perfect Port and Tonic. That's what we've done and by making our own special dry tonic water, adding a touch of secret ingredients, we made the perfect example of Port and Tonic."

David Guimaraens, Taylor's winemaker, said: "This project was a challenge for the winemaking team to select the finest ingredients to blend with Taylor's Chip Dry, to guarantee the best balanced and the most pleasing and refreshing drink.

"The result is a delicious product, bursting with character that will surprise and delight even people who are not familiar with this outstanding Port"

The ready-to-drink 5.5% abv, Taylor's Chip Dry and Tonic, is packaged in a light can, which is 100% recyclable, easy to carry and store.

It will arrive in the market mid-May in time for the summer. It is launching first in the UK, followed by the US and Portugal.

Related articles: