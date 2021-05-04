Marks & Spencer appoints Andrew Shaw as head of BWS

M&S has appointed Andrew Shaw as Head of Beers, Wines and Spirits. Shaw has a strong background in wine retail, which includes previous roles as the buying manager for Waitrose and his most recent position as buying director for Bibendum.

Shaw joins M&S alongside a number of appointments to the M&S senior commercial team and will be reporting into Lizzy Massey, Ambient Trading Director who joined M&S in January from Asda.

Shaw will head up the BWS category, working with Massey to strengthen M&S Food’s transformation plan to protect the magic of M&S whilst transforming the rest and become more relevant, more often to customers. He joins as the category launches its second major range in 12 months, ‘Found’; a 12-strong range comprising unexpected and undiscovered wines from around the world. From Argentina to Romania all priced between £7- £10, encouraging customers to venture off the beaten track.

Shaw said: “I’m extremely proud to have joined a business with such a legacy of quality across its drinks range. I look forward to working with our suppliers and the M&S team to ensure that our legacy is maintained, whilst building on the brilliant initiatives and products the team has launched in the last couple of years.”

Stuart Machin, Managing Director of M&S Food commented: “I am delighted Andrew is joining the M&S Food family. We have exceptional talent across the whole of M&S, with a brilliant mixture of new hires and experienced colleagues who are all working hard with a renewed focus, energy and determination as we come out of lockdown.”

Additional appointments include Pav Anand, Director of Strategy, Transformation and Online, Katharine Haenelt, Trading Director Fresh, and Jim Clifton who joins from Morrisons as M&S Food’s Head of Space, Range and Display.

