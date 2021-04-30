Corney & Barrow and Oz Clarke host tasting for Hospitality Action

Corney & Barrow wine merchants has partnered with TV presenter and author Oz Clarke OBE to host a virtual tasting in a bid to raise funds for ‘Hospitality Action’, a leading charity supporting the hospitality sector.

A number of key industry players have joined the campaign, including Alliance Wine, Boutinot, The Bunch Group of Independent Wine Merchants, Bibendum and TWS Creative.

Rebecca Palmer, head of merchant buying & associate director at Corney & Barrow, said:

“Many people have suffered during the pandemic, not least our friends in the hospitality industry, which is why we have come up with Wine in to Help Out.”

Clarke and Palmer will host an online tasting for a panel of celebrities on Thursday May 13 at 8pm and are inviting the general public to taste along.

Celebrities confirmed so far include: Chef and Restaurateur, Jason Atherton (also the Principal Patron of Hospitality Action), actors Thomas Law, Ricky Norwood and Suanne Brown; British boxer Richard Riakporhe and singer-songwriters Litany and Charlotte Jane. More details can be found on the campaign website.

To reserve a space, guests are invited to purchase a special case of four wines, which will be featured during the tasting. Corney & Barrow will be donating all profits to Hospitality Action.

The funds raised will help to support families at risk of extreme poverty and hardship or even homelessness as a direct result of Covid-19.

