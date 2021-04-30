Latimer Vintners appoints new head of on and off-trade sales

Fine wine merchant Latimer Vintners has appointed ex-sommelier Caroline Brangé to head up its on and off trade sales, working closely with London’s hospitality establishments as they now re-open their doors.

Brangé brings ten years’ experience in the London wine trade, from head sommelier at 28-50 Maddox street to leading the London on-trade team for Armit Wines. Brangé is excited to introduce Latimer’s extensive range of agency wine to a larger trade audience. She believes the combination of quality and price offered through Latimer’s newly created trade list will be perfect for the re-opening of the hospitality and retail sector.

“I am thrilled to be joining Latimer Vintners; a business that has established an impressive and growing portfolio of agency partners,” said Brangé.

“I look forward to introducing the on and off trade to some exciting new producers alongside the more established and well-known domains in Latimer’s portfolio.”

Michael Stobbs, managing director of Latimer Vintners, said: “We are delighted to welcome someone as talented and experienced as Caroline to the team. We have long felt that we wanted to develop an on and off trade arm of the business and believe that Caroline is perfectly suited to developing this sector for Latimer.

“The re-opening of the hospitality sector is a great opportunity to build strong relationships with new and existing businesses which are likely to see significant growth over the next few years.”

Latimer Vintners was launched by industry experts Michael Stobbs and James Pymontin in 2013, who collectively have over 30 years of experience in the industry. The merchant specialises in French wines focusing on Bordeaux, Burgundy, the Rhone valley and Champagne, and is backed by a group of high-profile investors and wine collectors including Lord Rose of Monewden, Lord Davies of Abersoch, Sean Gates (founder of Gates and Partners & Gates Aviation), Robert Cooney, Chris Harding and William Winget.

Related articles: