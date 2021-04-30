Bushmills Irish Whiskey adds Original Cask Finish range

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has announced the release of the Bushmills Original Cask Finish range, a new series that “delivers a fresh perspective” on the iconic Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey.

The first two premium innovations from the range, the Caribbean Rum Cask Finish and the American Oak Cask Finish, are the newest additions to the Bushmills family and the latest creations from Bushmills Master Blender, Helen Mulholland.

The range sees Mulholland work with unique hand-selected barrels from around the world to impart new flavours to Bushmills single malt. The Caribbean Rum Cask Finish single malt component is finished in hand-selected fine oak Caribbean Rum casks, then blended with Bushmills signature triple distilled Irish grain whiskey to create tropical fruit and dry spice flavours.

The secret lies in the casks, according to Mulholland. First used in the Caribbean to hold rich rum for a minimum of seven years, each cask has been carefully selected by local rum makers and transported to the North Coast of Ireland. Over years in Bushmills’ warehouses, these casks impart mellow aromas and flavours to our wonderful single malt. The casks deliver pineapple sweetness, caramelized brown sugar notes and toffee tones, delivering a long, smooth finish to this rich gold spirit.

The American Oak Cask Finish single malt component is finished in double charred American Oak barrels for fresh wood and vanilla flavours and extra smoothness, then blended with Bushmills smooth triple-distilled grain whiskey.

Bushmills’ long partnership and friendship with the legendary barrel makers at Kelvin Cooperage, in Louisville, Kentucky, USA was the inspiration for this cask finish. Double charring is a process applied on request to small quantities of barrels which are then shipped by Kelvin Cooperage to The Old Bushmills Distillery. At Bushmills, aging in these double charred casks results in a deeper interaction between the single malt and fresh wood to deliver the superior flavour experience achieved in this cask finish expression.

Mulholland said: “The launch of the Bushmills Original Cask Finish range is an exciting and innovative move for Bushmills Irish Whiskey. The Original Cask Finish series adds an extra dimension to our acclaimed Bushmills Original. The series offers an accessible introduction into the world of Bushmills by finishing our signature single malt in unique barrels for new flavour experiences.

“As the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery is a special place with a long and rich history where we have warehouses bursting with unique casks, ageing exquisite whiskey.

“I’m immensely proud of the Bushmills Original Cask Finish range and we’re very excited to bring our latest innovations to new and discerning whiskey drinkers around the world.”

The Bushmills Caribbean Rum Cask Finish was launched in Ireland on April 15 2021. The Bushmills Original Cask Finish range will continue to roll out across global markets from May 2021.

The Bushmills Caribbean Rum Cask Finish is bottled at 40% ABV and priced at £24 for 70cl. The Bushmills American Oak Cask Finish is bottled at 40% ABV and priced at £24 for 70cl.

Related articles: