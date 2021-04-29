Maison Villevert becomes majority shareholder of Paragon Brands

Maison Villevert – the creator of brands such as G’Vine Floraison, June Gin and La Quintinye Vermouth Royale – has made a “substantial investment” in spirits distributor Paragon Brands, making the French distillery the majority shareholder.

The partnership has resulted in a projection to triple Paragon Brand’s current revenue and gross profit within the next five years.

Maison Villevert’s export director, Guillaume Villerabel, said the partnership will place the Manchester-based premium spirits specialist in its strongest position to date, leading to “a comfortable target of £15million revenue within the first three years”.



Chris Jones, founder of Paragon Brands, said: “We are committed to the sales and distribution growth of our portfolio and have a clear focus to build the Maison Villevert brands into leading premium spirits within the UK, while cementing Paragon Brands reputation as a go-to destination for innovative brands seeking focused distribution and brand building capabilities in the fast-paced UK premium drinks category.



"The investment from Maison Villevert will enable Paragon to continue on its expansion trajectory, delivering value and sales growth for both the Maison Villevert portfolio and the wider Paragon range of premium drinks brands.”



The investment is the result of ideal timing for both parties and follows mutual recognition following three years of working together.



Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, oenologist, master distiller and founder of Maison Villevert, said: “Chris Jones has a proven track record in our industry following 25 years working with global premium brands such as Bacardi Brown-Forman and Catalyst Brands and now with Paragon Brands and I am very proud of the trust Chris has given me.

“We have joined forces to expand the business to the benefit of our own brands and partner brands as we did with Maison Villevert in France and Spain where our reputation in the trade is extremely high and we are confident that this alliance will make Paragon Brands a leading light in the UK Premium Drinks distribution sector. Alone we could move quicker but together we will go far”.



Maison Villevert is one of several innovative brand partners under Paragon Brands sitting alongside Roust, Pussers, Moritz, Dingle, Gancia and more.

