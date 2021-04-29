Tennent's Lager launches "biggest ever" off-trade promotion

Tennent’s Lager is gearing up for a huge Summer of Football with the launch of its latest on-pack promotion next month.

The brand is celebrating a renewed partnership with the Scottish FA by kicking off its biggest ever off-trade activation across more than one million promotional packs of the Scottish lager.

Launching in May, consumers buying promotional 10, 12 and 15-packs of Tennent’s Lager will have the chance to win one of more than 4,500 prizes including personalised Tennent’s football tops, mini footballs, captain’s armbands and vouchers for the Tennents.co.uk online store.

Consumers can scan a QR code on promotional packaging which will take them to a microsite where they can enter the competition. They’ll find out immediately if they’re a winner and what prize they have won.

Iain Telford, Senior Marketing Manager at Tennent’s, said: “Our new on-pack celebrates the Summer of Football that lies ahead and we’re looking forward to standing with the rest of Scotland in cheering on our national team in their biggest season in 23 years. As the Original Supporter of Scottish football, we wanted to help fans combine their favourite lager with their favourite sport and we know they’ll be excited to get their hands on the great prizes that are up for grabs through our new on pack.

“The promotion follows a strong year for Scotland’s favourite lager in the off-trade and will ensure that we see increased brand presence in stores across Scotland as we come into and move through a peak trading period.”

