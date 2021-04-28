Wines of Roussillon reveals new UK-based campaign

Wines of Roussillon (the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon – CIVR) is launching a new campaign aimed at boosting the region’s profile in the UK and to support the commercial efforts of Roussillon wine producers and their importers in 2021.

The CIVR will be hosting a series of events and initiatives designed to inform and educate about the exceptional specificities of the region. The highlight will be a trade and press tasting in London on June 30 where visitors will be able to meet some of Roussillon’s producers and taste a range of still dry wines and Vins Doux Naturels (VDNs – Fortified Sweet Wines).

Two masterclasses will be presented by Rosemary George MW, author of the recently published book, ‘The wines of Roussillon’. She will explore some of Roussillon’s 14 AOPs and two IGPs and lead a tutored tasting of emblematic wines and styles from across the region.

Other activities, including Roussillon wine and food pairing and round table events, will take place throughout the year and will be supported by new marketing resources such as a new UK website, a series of informative newsletters and press relations.

Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR, said: “We are delighted to be able to support our producers and importers in the UK with a dynamic campaign in 2021. Roussillon offers such a diversity of styles, with price points all delivering outstanding quality, that it really deserves to be in the spotlight.

“The Roussillon has a very unique character, shaped by our geographical location, our history and long-standing winemaking heritage. We can’t wait to share our stories and show the UK trade and press the recent evolution of our region’s producers and wines.”

Nestled in the South of France between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees and the Corbières mountains, the Roussillon boasts an exciting diversity of terroirs. A French region like no other, the Roussillon’s climate, geology, varietal stock and winemaking history give it the ability to produce a wide range of still dry wines and Vins Doux Naturels. It is home to unique styles such as Muscat de Rivesaltes, Rivesaltes, Maury, Banyuls and Banyuls Grand Cru, which together represent 80% of France’s national VDN production.

