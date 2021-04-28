English Spirit Distillery reveals plans for new Cornish distillery

The English Spirit Distillery is opening its new distillery at Treguddick Manor, near Launceston, Cornwall.

Opening later this summer, the state-of-the-art distillery will be the new home to the artisan distillers English Spirit. Over the past three years, its team has been working on converting a disused agricultural building into an architecturally designed space, to produce “truly exceptional” spirits.

There will be a 2,500-litre copper still at the heart of the new distillery, and the team expects to turn out 50,000 bottles by the end of 2021.

The distillery is sat in the heart of the rolling Cornish countryside, yet less than a minute drive from the A30. In a normal year, this route sees more than 15 million visitors pass into North Cornwall, and the English Spirit team hopes to encourage some of them stop and enjoy the local area, which is often said to receive less attention than West Cornwall. The distiller will offer tours and tasting experiences when it officially opens to the public, later this summer.

Dr John Walters, Master Distiller and owner of English Spirit, said: “I fell in love with the Manor as soon as I saw it. It ticked all the boxes. We wanted to open another site to further our place in England’s high-quality food and drink industry and to show off what we do best, via educational tours, tastings and even cooking with spirits. And continue our theme of English heritage.”

James Lawrence, General Manager at Treguddick, said: “We're extremely excited to open up this one-of-a-kind distillery and visitor experience, which will combine our distilling expertise with produce from one of the UK's top food & drink producing regions to produce truly spectacular results. We hope to make a fine addition to the thriving Cornish food and drink scene: we can't wait!"

The distillery will also house a new restaurant and bar, with the team bringing their sense of adventure to the table, aiming to “surprise and delight” guests with its menu, showcasing the very best of what the South West has to offer.

English Spirit launched in 2011 and it claims to be the first to commercially distil rum in the UK with the release of Old Salt Rum. It also claims to be the first British distillery to produce Sambuca and Baijiu.

