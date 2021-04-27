Spar adds first bag-in-box wines to own-label collection

Spar has launched four new wines in time for the summer months, including the first bag-in-box options within the convenience retailer’s own label wine range.

Spar’s popular Crisp White and Fresh Rose will now be available in 2.25-litre bag-in-box format.

Adam Georgiou, Brand Manager from Spar UK, said: “The bag-in-box wine category has experienced double digit growth over the last year with this trend set to continue into summer 2021. Our two new bag-in-box SKUs are a product extension of our already popular Crisp White and Fresh Rosé wines and in keeping with the familiar designs, customers can easily recognise them.”

The two SKUs will be priced at £14.99 and supported with instore POS and digital communication.

He added: “Priced at the great value price of £14.99, these are a must stock product for Spar stores with their eye-catching packaging and on trend format which are perfect for the BBQ or garden party customer mission.”

Spar is also launching its own Picpoul de Pinet from Languedoc which will sit under its existing Regional Selection range.

The Picpoul de Pinet is instantly recognisable with its unique embossing on the bottle giving it good shelf standout.

Georgiou said: “Picpoul de Pinet has seen double digit growth over the last 12 months and appeals to younger and older shoppers. This wine is lively and vivacious with a clean finish. Our Spar Picpoul de Pinet will sail on to shelves at the promotional price of £6.99 from 20 May until 9 June 2021, when it will be then available for £7.99.”

The fourth new wine launching in Spar stores this summer is the Seashell Bay Sauvignon Blanc. Forming part of the retailer’s Exclusive range, this new wine is currently sourced from the award winning South African winery, Journey’s End, which won the 'ethical company of the year' in the 2020 Drinks Business Green Awards.

Georgiou said: “Seashell Bay is a deliciously fresh and floral style of Sauvignon Blanc. It is fragrant, tasty and full of flavour and is a perfect accompaniment for summer dishes.”

Seashell Bay is launching at £5.99 on 20 May until 9 June 2021 when the normal RSP of £6.99 will be established.

He said: “We are very excited to see how quickly our customers respond to these four new additions. They are very popular wines offering SPAR stores a great opportunity to make incremental sales.”

