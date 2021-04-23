Speciality Brands adds to its sugar cane spirit collection

Clairin Sonson is the latest sugar cane spirit to join Spirit of Haiti’s range of single estate clairins.

The new expression, which is distributed in the UK by Speciality Brands, is now available in selected off and on-trade outlets.

Each Clairin is an authentic expression of the Haitian terroir and follows centuries of traditions and techniques passed down the generations.

Sonson originates from the village of Cabaret, a village located in the district of Acahaie in the north-west of Port-au-Prince. The distillation is carried out by Stephan Kalil Saoud, a third generation producer whose distillery, Sonson Pierre-Gilles (son of the son, of Piertre-Gilles), is named after his great grandfather.

Clairin Sonson uses the mineral Madame Meuze sugar cane variety, which is grown alongside bananas and other fruit trees on the land surrounding the distillery. Its proximity to the coast gives the sugar cane a maritime tasting profile.

Once harvested, the sugar cane is pressed and slowly reduced to syrup and naturally fermented with wild yeast. The distillation is carried in a pot still heated over an open fire. The clairin obtained is then bottled at 53.2% abv without any reduction or additions.

Chris Seale, managing director, Speciality Brands said: “Since its launch, the Spirit of Haiti - Clairin range has built a strong following amongst rum fans who love its authentic stories and unique tasting experience.

“Each clairin uses century-old, artisanal techniques that truly bring to life the richness of the Haitian terroir. With the interest in premium white rums growing in the UK, it’s good timing to introduce Clairin Sonson to British drinkers and take them on a new cane spirit journey.”

Clairin Sonson is best enjoyed neat or over ice but also lands itself really well to a wide range of classic rum cocktails.

Clairin Sonson is priced at £53 for a 70cl bottle.

