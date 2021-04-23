Kopparberg launches flavoured vodka range

Kopparberg is extending its foray into spirits with the launch of a new range of flavoured vodkas.

Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka aims to “shake-up the market with an explosion of taste and colour”. The range will launch with three variants: Lemon; Passionfruit; and the iconic Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime.

Rob Salvesen, Head of Marketing at Kopparberg, said: “No one does flavour like we do and we weren’t content with the dull and subtly flavoured options currently available on the market.

“New Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka offers a bold burst of fruit flavour and colour in a way that only Kopparberg can, ready to shake up late night drinking for existing Kopparberg fans and vodka drinkers alike. As a brand that has always been about creating great memories with friends, we’re excited to play a part in a summer that promises to be truly one to remember.” Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka will be widely available from the end of April, in time for May Bank Holiday celebrations.

