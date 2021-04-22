Lay & Wheeler reveals first bag-in-box wine

Fine wine merchant Lay & Wheeler has launched its first bag-in-box wine.

The rosé, which is described as offering “exceptional value, coupled with superb environmental credentials”, comes from Figuière, a top estate in La Londe-les-Maures, Provence.

Alain Combard and partner Michel Laroche established “one of the finest estates” in Chablis in the 1970s before Combard discovered the Saint-André de Figuière estate in the early 1990s. His children Magali, Delphine and François are now at the helm making IGP and Côtes de Provence wines.

This IGP Méditerranée is dry and delicate, with a fresh red berry nose. With its salty freshness on the palate, it could easily be mistaken for a bona fide Côtes de Provence, according to the retailer.

It represents a strategic move by Lay & Wheeler to consider its environmental impact in the face of climate change posing a greater threat to fine wine producers around the globe. The bag-in-box packaging has a much lighter carbon footprint than glass and is 100% recyclable.

Buyer Catherine Petrie, who selected the wine, said: “It’s the perfect format for the summer months. I’ve followed the estate for years and have been consistently impressed with the level of their IGP. I am thrilled that we have begun working with Figuière across its range, and the fact we can launch the estate’s wines with this environmentally friendly packaging is an added bonus.”

The five-litre bag-in-box, designed to fit easily in a fridge, is priced at £65, which equates to around £10 a bottle.

Related articles: