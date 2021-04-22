Lay & Wheeler reveals first bag-in-box wine

By Sonya Hook
 | 22 April, 2021

Fine wine merchant Lay & Wheeler has launched its first bag-in-box wine.

The rosé, which is described as offering “exceptional value, coupled with superb environmental credentials”, comes from Figuière, a top estate in La Londe-les-Maures, Provence.

Alain Combard and partner Michel Laroche established “one of the finest estates” in Chablis in the 1970s before Combard discovered the Saint-André de Figuière estate in the early 1990s. His children Magali, Delphine and François are now at the helm making IGP and Côtes de Provence wines. 

This IGP Méditerranée is dry and delicate, with a fresh red berry nose. With its salty freshness on the palate, it could easily be mistaken for a bona fide Côtes de Provence, according to the retailer.

It represents a strategic move by Lay & Wheeler to consider its environmental impact in the face of climate change posing a greater threat to fine wine producers around the globe. The bag-in-box packaging has a much lighter carbon footprint than glass and is 100% recyclable. 

Buyer Catherine Petrie, who selected the wine, said: “It’s the perfect format for the summer months. I’ve followed the estate for years and have been consistently impressed with the level of their IGP. I am thrilled that we have begun working with Figuière across its range, and the fact we can launch the estate’s wines with this environmentally friendly packaging is an added bonus.”

The five-litre bag-in-box, designed to fit easily in a fridge, is priced at £65, which equates to around £10 a bottle.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Brewdog Distilling and Regal Rogue collaborate…
  3. Kopparberg adds Mixed Fruit Tropical Cider
  4. Yellow Tail adds 'shelfie' box format to its…
  5. The Whisky Exchange launches "20 Whiskies…
  6. Wine trade supergroup Skin Contact set to…
  7. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  8. Pernod Ricard adds RTDs for Beefeater Gin
  9. Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer…
  10. Spicing up the rum category

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95