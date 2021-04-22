Fine Wine Partners rebrands to Accolade Fine Wines

Fine Wine Partners, the fine wine portfolio belonging to Accolade Wines, has been renamed Accolade Fine Wines.

The rebrand - part of a revised strategic move towards a more streamlined and customer-centric offering - is expected to provide a clear opportunity to hero Accolade’s fine wine brands in their own right while also bringing them together under the bigger Accolade Wines umbrella.

The fine wine portfolio comprises eleven of Australia’s most prestigious wine brands, including the recently acquired Rolf Binder in the Barossa Valley.

In a move that steps away from ‘Australia only’, the portfolio will now comprise the top tier single vineyard wines from New Zealand’s Mud House, as well as the premium cuvées from much-awarded South African winery, Flagstone.

Accolade’s Global Vintage Release Programme will form a key part of the revised fine wine strategy, bringing the very best of Australia’s finest cellars to customers. A pre-release event is being planned for this June, followed by individual brand activations that will happen later in the year. Six brands will make up this year’s Global Vintage Release offering. The pre-release introduction will be led by Accolade’s Global Wine Director, Nigel Sneyd MW.

The Accolade Fine Wines team comprises Toby Spiers, Head of Fine Wine Europe; Lizzy Parrott, Prestige Account Manager Fine Wine Europe; and Sophie McLean – who recently joined Accolade’s brand marketing team.

Spiers said: “This revised direction helps clarify our core premium, and fine wine allocated portfolio, being able to build on the work we have achieved so far in these markets, strengthening our relationships with our distribution partners and creating scalable opportunities to promote and sell the length and breadth of Australia’s finest terroir, and beyond.”

McLean said: “With positioning ourselves this way, our aim is to bring more value to our customers through a series of initiatives - connecting our valued partners closer to our wines so that they can become better advocates for our brands. We are proud to work with such global standard for Australian fine wines, and we look forward to bringing their ethos and personalities to life from here onwards.”

