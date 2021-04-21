Cellar Trends appoints new chief executive

Cellar Trends has appointed Douglas Cunningham as chief executive, taking over from Simon Thomas who left the company to pursue an opportunity outside the Group. Cunningham has been promoted to the position of chief executive in addition to his leading role at Indie Brands.

Jekaterina Stuģe, chief executive of Amber Beverage Group, which owns the UK distributor Cellar Trends, said: “We are confident that Douglas will be able to successfully run and develop both of our UK businesses, ensuring that both companies optimise their respective positions in the UK market, whilst continuing to build and develop strong third-party brand partnerships.

“We believe that with Douglas’s commercially focused approach and extensive industry experience, he is the right leader to take both of our UK companies through an exciting phase of development.”

Cunningham said: “The rise and impressive growth of Cellar Trends was one of my key inspirations for setting up Indie Brands back in 2011. They are a company I have admired and respected for over 20 years. I am therefore hugely honoured, privileged and excited to be taking over the leadership of Cellar Trends and the combined UK businesses. I would like to thank Simon Thomas for all that he achieved at Cellar Trends throughout a particularly challenging year due to the pandemic. Under his leadership, I know that the process of positive development at Cellar Trends is well underway and I very much look forward to taking over the reins driving the next wave of growth. Going forward, I look forward to nurturing and developing each company’s unique strengths in the marketplace.”

Founded in 1999, Cellar Trends has become renowned for its broad and varied portfolio. Over the years it has gained a reputation for successfully launching and building brands, influencing the dynamics of a range of spirit categories within the UK. The company serves all sectors of the UK drinks trade in both on and off-trade categories with a portfolio of more than 60 international brands. Since 2018, Cellar Trends has been a part of Amber Beverage Group.

